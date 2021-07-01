Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $821,000 Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.09% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 212,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

