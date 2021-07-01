Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $821,000 Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $27.13 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

