Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,878 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

