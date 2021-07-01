Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.