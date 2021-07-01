Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,788 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,832,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $63.32 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

