Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $763,000 Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,781,064 shares of company stock valued at $550,554,954. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Truist Securities upped their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of SYNH opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

