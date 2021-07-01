Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $778,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,158 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

