Dynamite Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83,877.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $173,502.69 and $83,877.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,456 coins and its circulating supply is 391,209 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

