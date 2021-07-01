Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of EBMT opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.72. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.