Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE:EIC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

