Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.53.

NYSE:ETN opened at $148.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 12 month low of $84.87 and a 12 month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

