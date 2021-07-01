eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.