eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.75

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.53, with a volume of 45921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $221,887,000 after buying an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,664 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

