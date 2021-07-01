Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Echo Global Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

