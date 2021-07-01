Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.83. 1,797,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.