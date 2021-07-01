Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $436.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

