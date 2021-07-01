Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,988,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $558,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.55. 33,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

