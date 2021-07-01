Ellipsis (EPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.64 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $46.12 million and $4.64 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.13 or 0.00701852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,689.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

