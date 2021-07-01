Elrond (EGLD) Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $67.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $81.31 or 0.00237079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00033577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.46 or 0.03016056 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,983,140 coins and its circulating supply is 17,708,987 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

