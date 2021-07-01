Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EMCF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.47. Emclaire Financial has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 18.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Freemer bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 2.46% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.