Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 168,800 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 371.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.