Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.93 Million Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ KC opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $74.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

