Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.28 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,507,000. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,168 shares of company stock worth $2,722,754. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

