Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,000 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -310.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

