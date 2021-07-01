Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,500 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NICE were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 32.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,130,000 after buying an additional 173,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

Shares of NICE opened at $247.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.36. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $186.16 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

