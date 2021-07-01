Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,000 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Arconic worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE ARNC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

