Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fabrinet by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $12,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of FN stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

