ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in June

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the May 31st total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENNF remained flat at $$4.55 on Thursday. ENAV has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENAV in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

