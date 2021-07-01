Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

