Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Encore Wire by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 42.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.