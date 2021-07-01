Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the May 31st total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ELEZF remained flat at $$27.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905. Endesa has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELEZF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endesa currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

