Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 295.5% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENLAY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 248,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

