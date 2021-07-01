Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.34 and a beta of 1.48. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after buying an additional 450,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.