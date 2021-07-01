Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

