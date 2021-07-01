EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $44,634,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $17,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $97.73 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

