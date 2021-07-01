Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,880 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 280,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,496,000 after purchasing an additional 256,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,864. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.03.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

