Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik Sells 192,436 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EVC stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

