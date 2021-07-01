Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 441,495 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.48.

EVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $568.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

