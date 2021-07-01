Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,757 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Envestnet worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $16,420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.88. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,089. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.41.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.