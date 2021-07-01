Epic Cash Achieves Market Cap of $5.74 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $9,239.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.00695499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,956.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,721,432 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

