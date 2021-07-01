EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $28.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by Truist from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQT. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 151,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

