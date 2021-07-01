Equalizer Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00140992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00171415 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,830.34 or 1.00232239 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

