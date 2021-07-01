EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQUI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. EquiFin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

About EquiFin

EquiFin, Inc provides structured credit to small and mid-sized business enterprises in the form of accounts receivable funding and senior secured loans in the United States. Its financial instruments include time deposits, factored receivables and loans, notes receivables, and long-term debts. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

