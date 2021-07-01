EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EQUI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. EquiFin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
About EquiFin
