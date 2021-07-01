Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saia, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

Shares of SAIA opened at $209.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Saia has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

