Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of CNI opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

