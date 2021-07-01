Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESPGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23. Esprit has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.70.

Get Esprit alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.