Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report $50.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.94 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $38.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $206.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $215.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $242.62 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $269.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.