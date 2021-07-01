Etherparty Market Cap Hits $843,273.91 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Etherparty has a market cap of $843,273.91 and $65,793.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.35 or 0.00716685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.17 or 0.07839472 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

