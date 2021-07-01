Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Etsy stock opened at $205.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.91. Etsy has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,676. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

