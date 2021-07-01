Evedo (EVED) Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.72 million and $2.28 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.71 or 0.00695788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,285.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

